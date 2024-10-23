Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Advocacy Networking Visit [Image 5 of 6]

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 354th Medical Group and personnel of the Resource Center for Parents and Children chat in a conference room at the RCPC in Fairbanks, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2024. This visit was a networking opportunity for the Eielson Family Advocacy Program to strengthen the collaborative relationship with RCPC to address the needs of military families and children. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Codi Clemmons)

    This work, Family Advocacy Networking Visit [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

