U.S. Airmen from the 354th Medical Group and personnel of the Resource Center for Parents and Children chat in a conference room at the RCPC in Fairbanks, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2024. This visit was a networking opportunity for the Eielson Family Advocacy Program to strengthen the collaborative relationship with RCPC to address the needs of military families and children. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Codi Clemmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 16:51
|Photo ID:
|8717229
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-YT976-9706
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family Advocacy Networking Visit [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.