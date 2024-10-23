U.S. Airmen from the 354th Medical Group socialize with personnel of the Resource Center for Parents and Children in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Oct. 17, 2024. During this networking opportunity the 354th MDG learned about resources that the RCPC provides. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Codi Clemmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 16:52
|Photo ID:
|8717228
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-YT976-7060
|Resolution:
|6923x4620
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family Advocacy Networking Visit [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Codi Clemmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.