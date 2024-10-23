Family Advocacy Networking Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 354th Medical Group socialize with personnel of the Resource Center for Parents and Children in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Oct. 17, 2024. During this networking opportunity the 354th MDG learned about resources that the RCPC provides. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Codi Clemmons)