Family Advocacy Networking Visit

U.S. Airmen from the 354th Medical Group and personnel of the Resource Center for Parents and Children in Fairbanks, Alaska, pose for a group photo on Oct. 17, 2024. This visit was a networking opportunity for the Eielson Family Advocacy Program to strengthen the collaborative relationship with RCPC to address the needs of military families and children. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt Codi Clemmons)