    Employee Spotlight: Mr. Dan Maranon Provides Invaluable Leadership that Helps Forward-deployed SUPPOs [Image 2 of 2]

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Left to right: Mr. Dan Maranon, Mr. Ronaldo Briones, and Ms. Emeline Estabillo review audit reports and supporting documentation during their visit to the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility in Japan. Photo by Mr. Joseph Cabrera.

