Left to right: Mr. Dan Maranon, Mr. Ronaldo Briones, and Ms. Emeline Estabillo review audit reports and supporting documentation during their visit to the 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility in Japan. Photo by Mr. Joseph Cabrera.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 16:35
|Photo ID:
|8717209
|VIRIN:
|241024-N-KH157-9043
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|271.73 KB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Employee Spotlight: Mr. Dan Maranon Provides Invaluable Leadership that Helps Forward-deployed SUPPOs [Image 2 of 2], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Employee Spotlight: Mr. Dan Maranon Provides Invaluable Leadership that Helps Forward-deployed SUPPOs
