    Volunteers Help Hurricane Milton Survivors [Image 2 of 2]

    Volunteers Help Hurricane Milton Survivors

    PINE RIDGE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Jocelyn Augustino 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Pine Ridge, Fla. (Oct. 24, 2024) - Volunteers help Hurricane Milton survivors by handing out supplies to those in need.

    This work, Volunteers Help Hurricane Milton Survivors [Image 2 of 2], by Jocelyn Augustino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

