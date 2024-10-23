Two Newly Pinned Navy Chiefs Reflect on the Challenges and Rewards of Leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Operations Specialist Shanaya Scott (left) and Chief Quartermaster Unique Dante Thomas (right) stand together after each was pinned as a chief petty officer (CPO) in a ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Sept. 27, 2024. This pair is featured to highlight their pursuit of leadership and excellence for the Navy. In August 2024, more than 4,000 active duty and reserve Sailors were selected for advancement to the rank of CPO. For 131 years, chiefs have provided guidance to Sailors and junior officers to advance Navy interests around the world. (Photo courtesy of Chief Operations Specialist Shanaya Scott)