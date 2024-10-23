Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Newly Pinned Navy Chiefs Reflect on the Challenges and Rewards of Leadership

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Chief Operations Specialist Shanaya Scott (left) and Chief Quartermaster Unique Dante Thomas (right) stand together after each was pinned as a chief petty officer (CPO) in a ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Sept. 27, 2024. This pair is featured to highlight their pursuit of leadership and excellence for the Navy. In August 2024, more than 4,000 active duty and reserve Sailors were selected for advancement to the rank of CPO. For 131 years, chiefs have provided guidance to Sailors and junior officers to advance Navy interests around the world. (Photo courtesy of Chief Operations Specialist Shanaya Scott)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8717044
    VIRIN: 240927-N-PW030-1153
    Resolution: 5705x5464
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, US
    pinning ceremony
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Chief selection
    Unique Dante Thomas
    Shanaya Scott

