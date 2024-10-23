Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill visits USS Iwo Jima [Image 5 of 5]

    Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill visits USS Iwo Jima

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, visits the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Oct. 22, 2024. Iwo Jima is moored at Naval Station Norfolk. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill visits USS Iwo Jima [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WARSHIP
    WARFIGHTERS
    READINESS
    SURFLANT
    LHD7

