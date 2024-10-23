Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, visits the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Oct. 22, 2024. Iwo Jima is moored at Naval Station Norfolk. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 15:44
|Photo ID:
|8717018
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-OJ308-1033
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill visits USS Iwo Jima [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.