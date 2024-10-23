Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM3 Ryan Robinson; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week [Image 3 of 7]

    HM3 Ryan Robinson; 2nd MLG Warrior of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ryan Robinson with 2nd Dental Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and a native of Sacramento, California, poses for a portrait on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 22, 2024. According to Robinson’s leadership, he was selected as Warrior of the Week for his multifaceted approach to his work by fulfilling many roles outside of his military occupational specialty. Robinson has applied to be a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor and aided eight sailors in receiving their Fleet Marine Forces pin. When asked what his current goals are, Robinson replied, “My goal right now is to help develop Sailors at the command before I leave, so it's not really about me anymore, it's about all the Sailors that are here now and teaching them exactly what they should do, helping them reach their goals.” Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Sgt. Mary Kohlmann)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 14:17
    Photo ID: 8716879
    VIRIN: 241022-M-HP122-1194
    Resolution: 4158x6237
    Size: 13.89 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Warrior
    2nd MLG
    Sailor
    WoW
    2nd Dental Battalion

