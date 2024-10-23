Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 4 XO Alexander Rovinsky Promotes to Commander [Image 9 of 12]

    NMCB 4 XO Alexander Rovinsky Promotes to Commander

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, congratulate NMCB 4's Executive Officer Cmdr. Alexander Rovinsky after he is promoted to his current rank at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, on October 24, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 13:48
    VIRIN: 241024-N-BR551-1076
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 XO Alexander Rovinsky Promotes to Commander [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotion
    Seabees
    Commander
    NMCB 4
    Lt Cmdr
    Cmdr

