NMCB 4 XO Alexander Rovinsky Promotes to Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4's Executive Officer Cmdr. Alexander Rovinsky and his family pose after he is promoted to his current rank at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, on October 24, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)