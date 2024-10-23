Victory Battalion celebrates the birthdays of the Soldiers of the battalion on Fort Liberty North Carolina Oct. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt Marcelo Marta)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 12:27
|Photo ID:
|8716646
|VIRIN:
|241024-A-IA193-8836
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|9.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Victory Battalion Birthdays [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.