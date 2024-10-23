Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise

    BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    George Wible, emergency manager, briefs members of the Emergency Operations Center during the San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. In addition to testing participating hospitals’ capabilities to respond to a mass casualty incident by assessing patient triage procedures, treatment processes, and patient tracking abilities, the exercise also tests regional communications, WebEOC (cloud-based emergency management communications platform) usage, logistics, and emergency services capabilities. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    This work, BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emergency Operations Center
    San Antonio
    mass casualty
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    STRAC

