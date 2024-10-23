BAMC tests capabilities during city-wide mass casualty exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

George Wible, emergency manager, briefs members of the Emergency Operations Center during the San Antonio Mass Casualty Exercise at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024. In addition to testing participating hospitals’ capabilities to respond to a mass casualty incident by assessing patient triage procedures, treatment processes, and patient tracking abilities, the exercise also tests regional communications, WebEOC (cloud-based emergency management communications platform) usage, logistics, and emergency services capabilities. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)