    New York Army National Guard physcians asisstant speaks about PA opportunities in the Army Guard

    ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Capt. Ryan Romano speaking to new physcians assistants at Albany Medical College on Ocotber 7, 2024 in Albany, New York. Romano, a graduate of the Albany Medical College PA training program spoke about opportunities available to PAs in the New York Army National Guard. ( Courtesy Photo)

    NY Army Guard PA pitches benefits of joining Army Guard at Albany Medical College

