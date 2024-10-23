Caldwell County, NC (Oct. 23, 2024) - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams canvass areas affected by Hurricane Helene, helping survivors register for aid.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 10:35
|Photo ID:
|8716362
|VIRIN:
|241023-O-RP039-2459
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|7.15 MB
|Location:
|CALDWELL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Help Hurricane Survivors [Image 13 of 13], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.