Jonesborough, Tenn. (Oct. 22, 2024) - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams assist survivors of Tropical Storm Helene in their recovery efforts at Fender's Farm.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 10:35
|Photo ID:
|8716355
|VIRIN:
|241023-O-RK738-3328
|Resolution:
|5007x2816
|Size:
|17.72 MB
|Location:
|JONESBOROUGH, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Help Hurricane Survivors [Image 13 of 13], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.