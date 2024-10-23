15th MEU and ACU 5 return to Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SULU SEA (Oct. 22, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) walk up the well deck ramp of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in Sulu Sea, Oct. 22, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)