    15th MEU and ACU 5 return to Boxer [Image 7 of 8]

    15th MEU and ACU 5 return to Boxer

    SULU SEA

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SULU SEA (Oct. 22, 2024) Landing Craft Air Cushion 57, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, enters the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in Sulu Sea, Oct. 22, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 06:04
    Photo ID: 8715958
    VIRIN: 241022-N-JB475-1190
    Resolution: 4682x3116
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SULU SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

