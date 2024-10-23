Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer, 15th MEU complete KAMANDAG 8 [Image 2 of 8]

    Boxer, 15th MEU complete KAMANDAG 8

    SULU SEA

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    241022-N-CM165-1085
    SULU SEA (Oct. 22, 2024) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while the ship steams in the Sulu Sea, Oct. 22, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer, 15th MEU complete KAMANDAG 8 [Image 8 of 8], by SA Normand Basque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

