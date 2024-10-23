Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay Fire Safety Week proclamation signing [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSA Souda Bay Fire Safety Week proclamation signing

    GREECE

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 9, 2024) In recognition of Fire Safety Week, Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, signs a proclamation confirming the installation’s commitment to emergency preparedness, Oct. 9, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 04:13
    Photo ID: 8715888
    VIRIN: 241009-N-NO067-1047
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Fire Safety Week proclamation signing [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay Fire Safety Week proclamation signing
    NSA Souda Bay Fire Safety Week proclamation signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download