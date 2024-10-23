Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Soldier Badge 2025 [Image 41 of 44]

    Expert Soldier Badge 2025

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A Spanish soldier arms a claymore training mine during the week-long training in hopes of earning their Expert Soldier Badge at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Oct 21-25, 2024. This year's E3B is hosted by the 173rd Airborne Brigade and includes Soldiers from across Europe, including partners and allies from Croatia, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain. E3B creates experts at all levels, across all organizations, increasing readiness and lethality of Soldiers, teams, squads and platoons. These events are a key enabler to molding the force into professionals, while stressing commitment to every Soldier's individual development. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)

