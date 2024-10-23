Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct an ammo offload in Yokosuka, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241022-N-CV021-1096 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 22, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) remove a missile while conducting an ammo offload in Yokosuka, Japan, Oct. 22. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)