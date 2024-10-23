USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241016-N-CI515-1062 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 16, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Hunter Ketch (center), assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), instructs Sailors on the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) during CPR training on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 16, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jong Park)