USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations

241016-N-CI515-1033 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 16, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Hunter Ketch (left), assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), teaches the use an automated external defibrillator (AED) to Hull Technician 1st Class John Shivelybiggers, also assigned to Stennis, during CPR training on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 16, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jong Park)