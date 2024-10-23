Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jong Park 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    241016-N-CI515-1008 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 16, 2024) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Hunter Ketch, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), conducts CPR training on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 16, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jong Park)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 22:34
    Photo ID: 8715469
    VIRIN: 241016-N-CI515-1008
    Resolution: 3530x2350
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jong Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPR
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CI515

