    730 AMS, 36 AS team up on cargo operations for BM 25-1 [Image 11 of 11]

    730 AMS, 36 AS team up on cargo operations for BM 25-1

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron and 36th Airlift Squadron stand by for instructions before loading cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 20, 2024. BM 25-1 is a base-wide exercise that serves as a demonstration of the 374th Airlift Wing’s ability to generate, employ and sustain combat employment across the spectrum of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 22:24
    Photo ID: 8715465
    VIRIN: 241020-F-SL055-1100
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    This work, 730 AMS, 36 AS team up on cargo operations for BM 25-1 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan

    Yokota Air Base

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    C-130
    cargo
    36th AS
    374th LRS
    Exercise Beverly Morning

