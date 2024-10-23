730 AMS, 36 AS team up on cargo operations for BM 25-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron and 36th Airlift Squadron stand by for instructions before loading cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 20, 2024. BM 25-1 is a base-wide exercise that serves as a demonstration of the 374th Airlift Wing’s ability to generate, employ and sustain combat employment across the spectrum of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
