USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown

Sailors operate a fire hose during a counter-measure washdown on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Oct. 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 22:43
|Photo ID:
|8715461
|VIRIN:
|241023-N-LP924-1052
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.64 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
