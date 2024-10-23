Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors test and check damage control fittings during a counter-measure washdown on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Oct. 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 22:43
    Photo ID: 8715460
    VIRIN: 241023-N-LP924-1177
    Resolution: 5181x3454
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Counter-measure washdown
    CMWD
    MAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download