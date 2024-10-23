Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Katelin Moore, left, from Plano, Texas, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Moises Franco, from Orlando, Florida, operate a fire hose during a counter-measure washdown on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Oct. 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 22:43
    Photo ID: 8715459
    VIRIN: 241023-N-LP924-1035
    Resolution: 5235x3490
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CVN 76
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Counter-measure washdown
    CMWD
    MAV

