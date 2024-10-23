USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a counter-measure washdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman Fireman Trey Polk, from New Iberia, Louisiana, checks damage control fittings during a counter-measure washdown on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Oct. 23, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)