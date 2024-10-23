2024 International Lineman Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Linemen from the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) visit and participate at the exhibits of the sponsors and fellow soldiers at the lineman's convention during the Lineman’s Rodeo in Overland Park, Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 17-19, 2024. The Lineman’s Rodeo attracts the best linemen from around the world to compete in events based on traditional lineman tasks and skills. The first Lineman’s Rodeo was held in September 1984, with twelve participating teams from Kansas and Missouri. The Rodeo has grown to over 300 teams and 450 apprentices. (U.S Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios, 982nd Combat Camera, Airborne)