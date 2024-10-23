Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 International Lineman Rodeo [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 International Lineman Rodeo

    OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Linemen from the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) visit and participate at the exhibits of the sponsors and fellow soldiers at the lineman's convention during the Lineman’s Rodeo in Overland Park, Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 17-19, 2024. The Lineman’s Rodeo attracts the best linemen from around the world to compete in events based on traditional lineman tasks and skills. The first Lineman’s Rodeo was held in September 1984, with twelve participating teams from Kansas and Missouri. The Rodeo has grown to over 300 teams and 450 apprentices. (U.S Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios, 982nd Combat Camera, Airborne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 21:03
    Photo ID: 8715382
    VIRIN: 241017-A-GU297-1006
    Resolution: 3742x2261
    Size: 1002.74 KB
    Location: OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 International Lineman Rodeo [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 International Lineman Rodeo
    2024 International Lineman Rodeo
    2024 International Lineman Rodeo
    2024 International Lineman Rodeo
    2024 International Lineman Rodeo
    2024 International Lineman Rodeo
    2024 International Lineman Rodeo
    2024 International Lineman Rodeo
    2024 International Lineman Rodeo
    2024 International Lineman Rodeo
    2024 International Lineman Rodeo
    2024 International Lineman Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserves
    COMCAM
    Lineman
    249th Engineer Battalion
    U.S. Army
    2024 Lineman Rodeo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download