    USACE Prepares To Provide Potable Water To University of North Carolina Asheville Campus [Image 4 of 4]

    USACE Prepares To Provide Potable Water To University of North Carolina Asheville Campus

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Emily Stark 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Contractors prepare for the installation of a temporary water system at the University of North Carolina Asheville campus on Oct. 22, 2024.

    Col. Morgan visited the site to speak with Tyler Baggett, Task Force Water Project Manager to brief him. Under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Task Force Water is assisting the University of North Carolina Asheville with providing potable water to the university dining facility and dormitories that house nearly 1,600 students on campus.

    Task Force Water is charged with assessing current water conditions as well as identifying opportunities to leverage temporary water treatment systems to expedite delivery of potable water to critical facilities in areas of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene. The Task Force Water team currently consists of personnel from the USACE New Orleans, Memphis and Mobile Districts.

    USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but is just one piece of a much larger Army and DOD team working to support federal, state, and local partners.

    The Wilmington District oversees the disaster response and relief effort on behalf of USACE in North Carolina. The district provides support to western North Carolina through execution of FEMA mission assignments. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Emily Stark)

