Cadet Public Affairs Officers with Army ROTC programs at universities across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions document the Brigade Ranger Challenge at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 19, 2024. The Brigade Ranger Challenge is a rigorous competition for ROTC Corps across the country. The cadets who compete in this competition train rigorously in order to best represent their school. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 19:00
|Photo ID:
|8715127
|VIRIN:
|000101-Z-AA072-8654
|Resolution:
|5342x3561
|Size:
|10.61 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.