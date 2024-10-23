Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge [Image 13 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Cadet Public Affairs Officers with Army ROTC programs at universities across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions document the Brigade Ranger Challenge at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 19, 2024. The Brigade Ranger Challenge is a rigorous competition for ROTC Corps across the country. The cadets who compete in this competition train rigorously in order to best represent their school. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 19:00
    Photo ID: 8715122
    VIRIN: 000101-Z-AA072-9876
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge
    Cadet PAO's cover the Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    PAO
    Public Affairs
    COMCAM
    ROTC
    Ranger Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download