This was from a wall pin in NAWDC HQ
Photographed by Edgar Montano
PS work by Tim Klanderud
I cut the image to one CPO pin, upscaled through an AI Neural Network, and created several pins out of it with PS.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8714764
|VIRIN:
|241023-N-KF756-3566
|Resolution:
|1900x2777
|Size:
|802.66 KB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
