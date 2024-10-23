U.S.-Argentina Maritime Staff Talk 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Delegates from the U.S.-Argentina Maritime Staff Talk receive an operations overview brief at Armada Argentina’s Training and Readiness Command in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 18, 2024. A Maritime Staff Talk (MST) serves as an annual comprehensive engagement venue to program, direct, and coordinate all maritime activities between the U.S. and Partner Nations. The overarching MST objective is to increase coordination and integration across the three U.S. maritime services to plan and conduct theater-level security cooperation in order to provide combatant commanders more effective and efficient maritime force packages. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (Courtesy photo by Armada Argentina Public Affairs/Released)