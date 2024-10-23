Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Hal Pittman, Defense Media Activity director, addressed public affairs professionals at the 2024 Defense Logistics Agency Public Affairs Seminar on April 17, 2024, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Pittman discussed DMA’s 2024 strategic priorities and the organization’s role, highlighting platforms like the Defense Visual Information Distribution System and the American Forces Public Information Management System. The seminar, aimed at enhancing the skills of public affairs officers, focused on improving communication practices within the agency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)