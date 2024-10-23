Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Defense Logistics Agency Public Affairs Seminar [Image 9 of 11]

    2024 Defense Logistics Agency Public Affairs Seminar

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner 

    Mr. Hal Pittman, Defense Media Activity director, addressed public affairs professionals at the 2024 Defense Logistics Agency Public Affairs Seminar on April 17, 2024, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Pittman discussed DMA’s 2024 strategic priorities and the organization’s role, highlighting platforms like the Defense Visual Information Distribution System and the American Forces Public Information Management System. The seminar, aimed at enhancing the skills of public affairs officers, focused on improving communication practices within the agency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)

    This work, 2024 Defense Logistics Agency Public Affairs Seminar [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

