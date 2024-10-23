FRCSW _K-Bay Artisans Receive Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Detachment Kaneohe Bay Management team recognizes Kaneohe Bay's Sheet Metal Mechanics for their exceptional execution of intensified work schedule for the production of Planned Maintenance Interval (PMI) aircraft MH-60R A536 166574, MH-60R A435 166572, MH-60R A535 166569, MH-60R A436 166596, MV-22B 8709 168304, and MV-22B 8708 168621. The artisans worked tirelessly to complete PMI aircraft often ahead of schedule, and aircraft turnaround time (TAT) the entire fiscal year.

FRCSW Kaneohe Bay successfully completed FY23 production plan for 4 MH-60R and 2 MV-22B aircraft with an average TAT of 115 days for the H-60R, and an average TAT of 180 days for MV-22B. The artisans dedication and “can do” spirit made all these achievements possible. The evidence of a customer report verified as “zero” defects with no Acceptance Inspection Deficiency Report (AIDR) proves their attention to detail and quality.

K-Bay’s sheet metal mechanics also engage with In-Service Repair (ISR) aircraft while undertaking the role and performing their PMI duties. While sending out artisans to accomplish the ISR work often, KBAY’s PMI became short staffed. The situation made the artisans dig deeper in filling those gaps and keep the work progress flow in order to make up for the time and schedule. The expertise and dedication of FRCSW-KBAY’s sheet metal mechanics have been commended and reflected at the highest degree of accomplishments. Bravo Zulu!!!