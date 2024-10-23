Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge [Image 43 of 45]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    Cadets with the Army ROTC programs at universities across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions conducted the rope bridge challenge portion of the Army ROTC Ranger Challenge at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 19, 2024. The Brigade Ranger Challenge is a rigorous competition for ROTC Corps across the country. The cadets who compete in this competition train rigorously in order to best represent their school. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 13:33
    Photo ID: 8713936
    VIRIN: 241019-Z-AA072-1298
    Resolution: 4872x3248
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge [Image 45 of 45], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge
    Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rope
    ROTC
    knot
    Ranger Challenge
    one rope bridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download