Actress Kerry Washington, Army women’s museum curator Tracy Bradford and museum educator Alexandria Kolleda read the personal work journal of Lt. Col. Charity Adams, Oct. 17, 2024. The contents of this journal is available online at the Army Women’s Museum website. (U.S. Army photo by Onyx Taylor-Catterson)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 13:31
|Photo ID:
|8713927
|VIRIN:
|241017-O-QO832-5083
|Resolution:
|2374x1781
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kerry Washington Visits Army Women’s Museum, Honors Legacy of the 6888th Battalion Ahead of Film Release [Image 4 of 4], by Onyx Taylor-Catterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.