    Kerry Washington Visits Army Women’s Museum, Honors Legacy of the 6888th Battalion Ahead of Film Release [Image 4 of 4]

    Kerry Washington Visits Army Women’s Museum, Honors Legacy of the 6888th Battalion Ahead of Film Release

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Onyx Taylor-Catterson 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Actress Kerry Washington, Army women’s museum curator Tracy Bradford and museum educator Alexandria Kolleda read the personal work journal of Lt. Col. Charity Adams, Oct. 17, 2024. The contents of this journal is available online at the Army Women’s Museum website. (U.S. Army photo by Onyx Taylor-Catterson)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 13:31
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
    Army Women's Museum
    6888th
    Charity Adams
    Six Triple Eight
    Fort Gregg-Adams
    Kerry Washington

