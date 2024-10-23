Army ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge: One Rope Bridge

Cadets with the Army ROTC programs at universities across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions conducted the rope bridge challenge portion of the Army ROTC Ranger Challenge at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 19, 2024. The Brigade Ranger Challenge is a rigorous competition for ROTC Corps across the country. The cadets who compete in this competition train rigorously in order to best represent their school. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 13:33
|Photo ID:
|8713925
|VIRIN:
|000101-Z-AA072-1334
|Resolution:
|4009x2673
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
