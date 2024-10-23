Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary Hicks meets with Australian Minister for Defense Industry [Image 6 of 6]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks meets with Australian Minister for Defense Industry Pat Conroy at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 22, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8713776
    VIRIN: 241022-D-XI929-1006
    Resolution: 4891x5166
    Size: 21.91 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
