Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks meets with Australian Minister for Defense Industry Pat Conroy at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 22, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 11:48
|Photo ID:
|8713774
|VIRIN:
|241022-D-XI929-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.75 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary Hicks meets with Australian Minister for Defense Industry [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.