Rear Admiral Alexandre Taumaturgo Pavoni and the Brazilian Navy Delegation visited Defense Media Activity, Fort Meade, Md, on April 16, 2024. The visit strengthened ties and shared strategies to enhance communication campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 11:55
|Photo ID:
|8713767
|VIRIN:
|230101-M-WJ192-1033
|Resolution:
|8256x4203
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
This work, Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity [Image 28 of 28], by Sgt Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.