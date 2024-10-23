Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity [Image 20 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    Rear Admiral Alexandre Taumaturgo Pavoni and the Brazilian Navy Delegation visited Defense Media Activity, Fort Meade, Md, on April 16, 2024. The visit strengthened ties and shared strategies to enhance communication campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8713761
    VIRIN: 230101-M-WJ192-1032
    Resolution: 8256x4297
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity [Image 28 of 28], by Sgt Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity
    Brazilian Navy Delegation visits Defense Media Activity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download