Fresh Water Wash Down aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241019-N-AY869-1022 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 19, 2024) Chief Electrician’s Mate Stephanie Brunk scrubs a bulkhead during a freshwater wash down aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Oct. 19. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)