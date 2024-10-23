Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201st MFTR Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 9]

    201st MFTR Change of Responsibility

    JUANA DIAZ, PUERTO RICO

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Velez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The 201st Multi-functional Training Regiment of the Puerto Rico National Guard held the Change of Responsibilities ceremony at Fort Allen, Juana Díaz, Oct. 20, 2024. In the ceremony, Command Sergeant Major William López relinquished his responsibilities to the incoming Command Sergeant Major Emmanuelle Martínez. The Change of Responsibility is a solemn and traditional event, rich with symbolism and heritage. The key to the ceremony is the passing of the Colors. The soul of a military unit is symbolized in the Colors under which it fights, for they represent not only the lineage and honors of the unit but also the unwavering loyalty and unity of its Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 10:04
    Photo ID: 8713533
    VIRIN: 241020-A-HW727-5774
    Resolution: 3234x2310
    Size: 562.09 KB
    Location: JUANA DIAZ, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PRNG
    Siempre Presente
    201st MFTR
    La Gran Academia

