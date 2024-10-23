Fresh Water Wash Down aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241019-N-AY869-1068 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 19, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Hunter McRorey sweeps the deck during a freshwater wash down aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Oct. 19. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)