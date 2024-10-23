201st MFTR Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 201st Multi-functional Training Regiment of the Puerto Rico National Guard held the Change of Responsibilities ceremony at Fort Allen, Juana Díaz, Oct. 20, 2024. In the ceremony, Command Sergeant Major William López relinquished his responsibilities to the incoming Command Sergeant Major Emmanuelle Martínez. The Change of Responsibility is a solemn and traditional event, rich with symbolism and heritage. The key to the ceremony is the passing of the Colors. The soul of a military unit is symbolized in the Colors under which it fights, for they represent not only the lineage and honors of the unit but also the unwavering loyalty and unity of its Soldiers.